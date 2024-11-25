Asmongold wants Tectone to serve “jail time” if Pinkchyu accusations are true

Twitch streamer Asmongold believes fellow broadcaster Tectone should go to jail if the accusations against him from ex-partner Pinkchyu are found true in a court of law.

Former OTK member Tectone is facing scrutiny after his ex-girlfriend, Twitch streamer and TikToker Pinkchyu, made several posts alluding to alleged sexual assault she’d experienced with an unnamed former partner.

Pinkchyu claimed that she was “degraded,” “manipulated” and “made to feel ugly,” saying her “self-worth was totally crushed.”

Pinkchyu never publicly identified the person she accused — but Tectone spoke out in retaliation on a Twitch stream the next day, denying the accusations and threatening legal action over the matter.

Since then, Tectone has parted ways with OTK. He has denied that this was due to the accusations against him and instead explained that his contract with the org had ended on November 1.

Asmongold speaks out amid Tectone accusations

Other broadcasters affiliated with OTK have, unsurprisingly, been pursued for comment on the situation from fans — and Asmongold, who abdicated his leadership position at the company earlier this year, believes his former collaborator should get jail time if Pink’s accusations are true.

“I don’t really wanna make a lot of comments about the whole situation with him and Pink because, obviously, it’s a very serious legal conversation that, if the accusations are true, should follow jail time. Let’s be honest,” he said in a November 24 Twitch stream.

“He says they’re not true. She says they are. We’ll see what happens. So yeah, it’s really just that simple.”

Asmongold also shed some light on the future of his, Tectone’s and Emiru’s ‘Steak & Eggs’ podcast, admitting that he wasn’t sure where it was headed given Tectone’s split from OTK.

“I’m not sure what we’re gonna do with the [podcast],” he said. “I don’t know what the future of the podcast is really going to be, I’ll tell you that. If we continue… maybe we can have Emi talk for more than two minutes. Maybe it’ll be three minutes, then.”

Tectone has made it clear that he wants to settle things between himself and Pinkchyu legally, giving her a set amount of time to contact his lawyer. Until then, things remain up in the air, much like the Steak & Eggs podcast, which debuted in January 2023.