Asmongold convinced Ubisoft is “cooked” as Star Wars Outlaws sales flop

Star Wars Outlaws’ reportedly poor sales have hurt Ubisoft stock, and Asmongold thinks the French publisher “could be cooked.”

Developer Ubisoft Massive’s open-world Star Wars title landed on store shelves to middling reviews late in August 2024. Technical bugs and divisive gameplay mechanics count among its biggest shortcomings.

Analysts posit the game has not met Ubisoft’s early sales expectations, either. All of these troubles contributed to the publisher’s share price hitting a 10-year low, with stocks falling 10 percent within days of Outlaws‘ market debut.

Content creator Asmongold addressed the matter during a stream, arguing disjointed gameplay decisions represent a key part of its failings.

“The game, inside of the core DNA of the game, down to its chromosomal level, was a piece of f***ing s**t,” Asmongold said.

As an example, he called out Outlaws for letting players pet livestock but not kill them. He additionally lamented that while users assume the role of a scoundrel, “you can only steal from the police.”

Similar to other pundits and enthusiasts, the streamer predicts Ubisoft has a lot riding on Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If the brand’s long-awaited Feudal Japan-set entry doesn’t do well, “Ubisoft could be cooked.”

“Maybe they’re done,” Asmongold added, before commenting on how badly Ubisoft’s stock has tanked in the wake of Star Wars Outlaws, even drawing comparisons to NFTs.

Notably, the streamer claimed, “If you had invested in a Bored Ape [in January 2021], you would’ve retained more value than investing in Ubisoft.”

The good news is that Massive has announced its commitment to improving the experience. Creative Director Julian Gerighty told GamesRadar, “We’re pushing a lot of improvements. We don’t want to let it go…”

Star Wars Outlaws also has post-launch DLC ahead of it. Story Pack 1, titled Wild Card, will release in fall 2024. A second story pack, A Pirate’s Fortune, will arrive sometime in spring 2025.