Asmongold slams Grace Van Dien as FaZe Clan “diversity hire” after Streamer Awards drama

Prominent Twitch streamer Asmongold is backing FaZe Clan after Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien hit out at the gaming organization during her Streamer Awards speech.

On December 7, Grace Van Dien — best known for playing Chrissy Cunningham in Stranger Things Season 4 — presented the award for Best FPS streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards.

In her speech, she took shots at FaZe Clan, which she briefly joined in 2023. However, her inclusion in the group instantly sparked backlash from both fans and FaZe members alike, culminating in her tearful confrontation with FaZe Rain that ultimately resulted in her leaving the org.

Article continues after ad

The vitriol Grace experienced during her short time in FaZe has clearly remained a sore spot for the actress-turned-streamer, who lashed out at FaZe at the Streamer Awards with jabs like “I am hard-stuck Bronze in every game I play, that’s why I was never accepted into FaZe, right guys?”

FaZe members — particularly co-founder Ricky Banks — quickly lashed out at her online, with Banks calling her a “slam pig” and a “f*cking cornball that none of us wanted.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Grace deactivated her X account following this latest backlash — a reaction that Twitch star Asmongold says the actress deserves.

Asmongold praises FaZe Clan for “toxic” response to Grace Van Dien speech

Asmon even labeled Van Dien a “diversity hire” for FaZe Clan, which he theorized was done to “rehabilitate the image of the FaZe brand.”

“I am so glad FaZe is back to doing what they do best: being toxic gamer bros, and I love it,” he said. “Play the part!”

When one fan accused the FaZe members of “disrespecting women,” Asmon had a different take, arguing that Van Dien brought the criticism upon herself.

Article continues after ad

“If you believe in equality, then you should believe that, if you’re a woman, and you’re speaking out and you’re being hostile and rude and obnoxious, then people should be able to respond to that in the same way.

“And he wouldn’t have done that if she wasn’t sitting around talking sh*t and saying they have micro d*cks. If you want to go and insult people on that level, and then you get called a h*e, then I’m sorry, but I think that’s pretty much fair play.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Previously, Asmongold defended Van Dien against the toxicity from FaZe Clan’s members, agreeing with her decision to take low blows at FaZe Rain after the streamer called her “excruciatingly mid, who I would never let touch me on my drunkest night.”

However, Asmon also made it known that Van Dien should have never joined FaZe in the first place due to the nature of FaZe and the treatment she received in the group, saying in a June 2023 broadcast that “she made a mistake, she should have never f*cking been in there. She should have seen that, she should have gotten the f*ck out, and that’s a fact.”

Article continues after ad

Although FaZe Banks has deleted several of his initial tweets toward Grace, he has continued to maintain his stance against the actress, who has since privated her other social media accounts.