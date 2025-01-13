Asmongold shocked to learn how popular his videos are in China

Asmongold was left stunned after learning how many views his content receives on Chinese social media, despite being banned from one of the country’s most popular sites for two years.

Asmongold is one of the most-watched streamers on Twitch, ranking as the site’s fourth most-viewed broadcaster as of December 2024.

With millions of followers across YouTube and Twitch, Asmon’s popularity can’t be understated… but even he was shocked to learn that he has a thriving fanbase overseas, particularly in China.

Asmongold is a hit on Chinese social media thanks to Black Myth Wukong

In a January 2025 live stream, Asmon was browsing through his subreddit when he came across a post featuring a screenshot from China’s YouTube competitor, Billibilli.

The screenshot showed that Asmon has his own category on the site, with each video about him boasting hundreds of thousands of views.

“Wait — 460,000 views?” Asmongold exclaimed. “Oh my f**king god! And there’s pages of this sh*t? Oh my god!”

He was even more shocked to learn that a large amount of the videos about him were centered on his thoughts regarding Black Myth Wukong’s divisive loss to Astro Bot at the 2024 Game Awards.

However, perhaps the most surprising thing about Asmon’s unexpected popularity on Billibilli is the fact that he was actually banned from the platform for two years — which he believes happened due to his previous comments criticizing China.

“I was banned until Black Myth Wukong came out, and I liked it so much that they decided to unban me,” he theorized. “They said, ‘You know what, maybe he’s not so bad.'”

Game Science

Asmongold is far from the only one praising Wukong; the game’s loss at the 2024 Game Awards sparked a huge conversation across social media, with top gaming personalities like Shroud saying the event was ‘rigged.’

Wukong has seen massive success since its release in August 2024, selling over 10 million copies in just a week is a testament to its popularity.