Asmongold shocked by Nikocado Avocado’s “incredible” surprise weight loss

Twitch star Asmongold was left stunned by YouTuber Nikocado Avocado’s surprising weight loss, calling the achievement “incredible” and one of the internet’s “greatest moments.”

On September 7, popular mukbang YouTuber Nikocado Avocado revealed that he’d been secretly undergoing a weight loss journey for the last two years.

In fact, Nick claimed that his weight gain was a “social experiment,” with much of his content having been pre-recorded while he worked to shed pounds.

While his weight gain sparked concern from netizens across social media, he’s now being met with praise from gobsmacked viewers as they congratulate him on his transformation – something fellow creator Asmongold also chimed in on.

“How are we so lucky to live in a day and age where we get to watch this?” he said. “To experience this absolute cinema? This is unbelievable. …this might be the greatest thing I’ve ever watched.”

Asmon went on to praise Nikocado’s weight loss video for being a type of performance art, comparing his opening speech to a villain’s origin story in a comic book film adaptation.

“This is a true performer,” he said. “This is a true artist, right here …Content like this is so over the top and ridiculous, that hopefully it will remind some people to take the internet a little less seriously.”

He went on to call the YouTuber’s weight loss “incredible,” pointing out Nick’s loose skin as proof that his video was the real deal and that this wasn’t merely a prank on his audience.

He even said that Nikocado’s video “tops Dream’s face reveal, and it’s not even close,” also calling it “the internet’s Red Wedding” a la Game of Thrones.

“This might be one of the greatest moments of all history of YouTube,” he said.

Nikocado’s video has gone mega-viral, racking up over 32 million views in just two days as viewers continue to pour in, curious to see what his next move will be.

Asmongold himself has started on a health journey, vowing to improve his diet after he was sent to the emergency room for “very high” blood pressure in August.