Asmongold says he took a girl to Whataburger amidst controversial fast food date take

Asmongold has doubled down on his controversial take that it’s okay to take someone out to Taco Bell on a first date, claiming that he took his last one to Whataburger.

Streaming superstar Asmongold isn’t afraid to showcase his life on the internet. From revealing his less-than-ideal cleanliness all the way to his takes on the most recent online controversies, the streamer is in tune with the recent happenings on the internet.

The streamer found himself in the middle of controversy after his take about first dates went viral online. Asmongold claimed that men should take women to Taco Bell on the first date, as “you’re not too good for Taco Bell”, citing that if she has a problem with it, “she’s gonna cause you a lot of problems all the time.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the controversy, Asmongold has doubled down on his take, explaining that he had recently taken his last date to Whataburger to prove his point.

Article continues after ad

Asmongold explained that he had taken his most recent first date to Whataburger, not Taco Bell.

“Where was the first place I took the last one? Whataburger. It was not Taco Bell, it was Whataburger because it was really late at night. She came over at one or two in the morning, cause she just flew in.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer said that Taco Bell was closed at the time, and his desire to sit inside made him pick Whataburger as his go-to first-date venue.

“It was actually Whataburger because Taco Bell was closed and I wanted to sit inside.”

Asmongold shared some sad news with his viewers though, explaining that he didn’t have a girlfriend, because “she left”.

“I don’t have a girlfriend, she left… But yeah, that wasn’t the reason why, it’s because of my personality and just the way I am. But it wasn’t because of Whataburger, that wasn’t really the reason.”

Article continues after ad