Asmongold has streamed on Twitch since the start of his career, initially on his main account before shifting primarily to his second channel, Zackrawrr, following his mother’s passing in 2021.

For three years, the account remained unmonetized, meaning he earned nothing from streaming—until December 2024, when he revealed he had finally monetized it. This came after he said Twitch wanted him to get partnership status after claiming they were losing money running the channel.

Now, during his Twitch stream on February 14, he explained why he has never signed a streaming contract, despite many others doing so.

Asmongold explains why he “never pursued” streaming contract

Asmongold stated, “A lot of people, maybe you guys don’t even know had contracts. Like, some people I know had contracts that didn’t say it, because it was like, basically, it’s complicated, right? But it was nothing misleading or deceiving, it’s just that they weren’t made public.

“I never pursued a contract like that because I didn’t like feeling committed to streaming. Like, to me, freedom in my life is the most important thing and there is not a dollar amount that you can put on that number that would be worth it to me.

“So, the freedom to yes or no, to do what I want to do or not do what I want to do, to say what I want to say, or not say what I don’t want to say. That is more valuable to me than any amount of money, and so that’s why I didn’t sign the contract and I didn’t do it. It was that and the ads.”

When asked if he’d do it for $1 billion, he responded, “No, I don’t need a billion dollars, why would I need a billion dollars?”

The streamer added, “What would that change in my life? Nothing, like I guess I could probably invest and use the money to do different things. Yeah, that would be kind of interesting, but I can also use my influence and insight now to do that anyway.”

In 2023, Asmongold addressed speculation surrounding him potentially moving from Twitch to Kick following xQc’s famous $100 million xQc deal. Which, he stated, “will not take an exclusive deal on another platform,” and has stayed on the platform ever since.

However, back in 2021, the streamer revealed that Twitch rejected his requests for a deal stating they “did not offer me a custom contract,” after he was said he trying to get one at the time.