Asmongold reveals why he never washed his clothes for six years

Twitch star Asmongold is notorious for his lack of household cleanliness, but it turns out he went six full years without ever doing laundry.

Asmongold’s house has become a meme in the streaming world because of how nasty it is with the content creator finding dead rats among the clutter.

Even the developers of Power Wash Simulator joked that his house was too gnarly to be added to the game as a playable level.

Article continues after ad

Back in October, the streamer finally started cleaning his house after years of living in filth, but the task was extremely daunting.

For instance, Asmongold’s entire garage is so full of stuff that he could barely get the door open. On December 5, however, he revealed why his garage is so packed and it has to do with him never washing his clothes for six straight years.

Asmongold refused to wash his clothes and kept buying new ones

During his Twitch broadcast, viewers complimented Asmongold on his new shirt, but the streamer revealed that he bought it at a thrift store – something he’s no stranger to doing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I have, I’m not even kidding guys, I spent like six years, every single time that I would run out of clothes, I would not wash my old clothes. I would just go to the thrift store and buy all new clothes for like $15.”

According to Asmongold, he has so many clothes now, he can’t fit them all in three closets. If he were to wear a new shirt every single day for six years, he’d have over 2,000 shirts just sitting around.

Article continues after ad

“My entire garage is just full of old clothes,” he added. “That’s it!”

This isn’t the first time the streamer has discussed his “degenerate” lifestyle and why

Back in October, Asmongold posted a YouTube video, explaining that he chooses to “live like an animal” because he “gave up on being a normal person.”