Asmongold reveals Twitch earnings and how much he’s lost by refusing to run ads

Asmongold provided a rare look at a complete breakdown of his revenue from Twitch streaming, and estimated how much money he’s missed out on by choosing to run barely any ads while live.

A dominant presence on Twitch for years, Asmongold boasts millions of followers and thousands of subscribers across his channels.

In 2021, he shifted from his main channel to his secondary Zackrawrr account. Despite streaming there almost daily, he kept it unmonetized for three years. That changed in December 2024 when he finally enabled monetization after he said Twitch pushed for it, claiming they were losing money.

Article continues after ad

On February 17, 2025, Asmongold shared his Twitch earnings for Zackrawrr live on stream, revealing that he had made $37,001.40 between January 19 and February 17.

His dashboard also displayed 8,970 subscriptions, 187 hours and 30 minutes of streaming, and just 1 hour and 38 minutes of ad breaks—averaging 31 seconds of ad time per hour.

Twitch / Asmongold Asmongold’s Twitch revenue from January 19 to February 17, 2025.

Asmongold refuses to run “constant ads” to boost earnings

“I got $9 from ads on February. That’s crazy! Usually, I get $5 a day on ads. 10 cents on ads. 3 cents on ads. 0.16 cents on ads. That’s it, bro. Balling the f**k out, man,” he said while viewing his daily ad revenue for different days.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“For my viewership, honestly, there should be a zero behind that. Like, if I was running ads all the time and I was, actually like, incentivizing subs, there would be a zero behind that, for sure. Like, it’s just, I don’t really want to do that.”

When his chat mentioned that other streamers run more constant ads, he responded, “I feel like that’s the reason why people watch this show, is that they don’t want to sit there and watch ads constantly and get f**ked around with it.”

Article continues after ad

He added: “When I see something like that, and I see, ‘Oh, this person is making a lot of money,’ etc, in a lot of cases, I don’t necessarily think it’s a good thing. Right? It’s not a good thing long term.”

Despite this, he did also mention, “You can run as many ads pretty much as you want and it won’t make a difference to how many viewers you have at all. It’s just not something I am really interested in at all honestly.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This came just days after Asmongold explained why he’s never signed a long-term streaming contract with Twitch or any other platform, even going so far as to say he would turn down an offer of $1 billion.

FaZe Lacy previously leaked his Twitch earnings in July 2024, revealing that he made $58,762 in just one week, over $20K more than Asmongold’s monthly revenue, and $27,253 in another week.

Other streamers have also accidentally shared their earnings, with Ninja disclosing $142,177 for the entire month of November, and Mizkif revealing he earned $13,168 in just one week in September.

Article continues after ad

At the end of January this year, Shroud also revealed his YouTube revenue and subscriber earnings from Twitch stating it’s “not as much as you’d think.”