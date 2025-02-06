Asmongold rejects backlash over divisive content: “None of it is gonna make me stop”

Some viewers of Asmongold have criticized his recent politically-oriented content, but the streamer has disregarded the feedback, claiming “it will not stop what I’m doing”.

Twitch streamer Asmongold is no stranger to being called out for a controversial take. While some of the drama he becomes embroiled in centers around innocuous things like his opinions on fast food, other instances are more serious.

In October of 2024, he was briefly banned from Twitch following “dehumanizing” statements regarding the conflict in Palestine. The incident also led to the steamer stepping away from a leadership role in OTK.

He has since apologized for his comments and expressed a desire to change the tone of his streams. Despite this, certain viewers have taken issue with his recent political content and have been vocal in their criticism. Asmongold has addressed the reprisals and asserted that no amount of “hate” will deter him from saying his piece.

Asmongold doubles down on politically charged streams

In the lead-up to and following the inauguration of current US President Donald Trump, Asmongold has been vocal in his support of the political leader. Frequently reacting to presidential addresses and executive order signings, some fans of the streamer have begun to grow weary of the content.

In his stream on February 5, 2025, Asmongold responded to the recent backlash. “There’s been a lot of people that have been pretty unhappy about different things I’ve said,” he began. “I’m always going to do whatever the f**k, right. I’m always going to say what I want to say.”

He implied that certain viewers had reached out to his sponsors and friends regarding his recent content but said that wouldn’t deter him. Asmongold essentially told his audience not to bother attempting to change his content.

“I just want to let people know there’s nothing that they can do that’s going to make me stop saying what I’m saying,” he reiterated. “It doesn’t matter the amount of hate threads, whether you send emails to my sponsors or things like that, whether you attack other friends of mine, none of that is going to make me stop.”

When asked about another potential Twitch ban in chat, Asmongold confidently asserted that he would not get banned again because he’s “not going to break any terms of service.”