Asmongold mocks hackers after they take over his account to promote meme coin

Twitch star Asmongold was hacked with scammers taking over his account to promote a meme coin and the streamer couldn’t help but mock them when it was all said and done.

On January 27, Asmongold’s X account tweeted out that the streamer would be launching his own meme $ASMON coin, much to the shock of fans.

Viewers immediately began to question whether it was actually Asmongold and had their suspicions verified when the hacker created an X space to hype up the coin.

In the space, a hacker, who didn’t sound a thing like Asmongold, began asking viewers if they could hear him. “We’re bringing people on this space soon,” the scammer said in a tone that didn’t match the Twitch creator.

While this was going on, Mizkif even phoned up Asmongold to see if he was aware of what was going on, with Asmon revealing he was taking care of it and sure enough, later that night, the meme coin posts were removed.

Asmongold responds after hackers promote meme coin

The next day, once Asmongold regained control of his account, he went live on Twitch and addressed the situation.

“Yup, Twitter got hacked,” he admitted. “If I was going to rug pull you guys, I would have done a much better job than they did.”

Meme coins often cause controversy, such as last December when Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch launched the $Hawk crypto token before her team allegedly rug-pulled the project, causing investors to lose money.

(segment begins at 1:43)

“I would have done a way, way, way better job,” Asmongold continued. “We got the Twitter back, everything’s fine. I got this sh*t set up, everything is good.”

Asmongold’s X account is hardly the first to get hacked. In December, streaming platform Kick had their account hacked and began promoting a cryptocurrency scam.

In August of 2024, McDonald’s Instagram was briefly hijacked to promote a Grimace coin and rug pulled $700,000 worth of Solana from unsuspecting fans.

