Asmongold hits back at Hasan after being called a “hypocrite” amid Ava Tyson scandal

Asmongold has responded after HasanAbi called him out for being a “hypocrite” following the Ava Tyson allegations.

While the content creators have previously seen eye to eye, political streamer Hasan wasn’t impressed to hear the Twitch star criticizing Ava Kris Tyson and calling her “weird” for inappropriately messaging minors.

On top of being accused of “grooming”, the former MrBeast employee has also received backlash for supporting a controversial lolicon artist – loli being the Japanese term for young-looking girls in anime or manga.

Due to this, Hasan claimed Asmongold’s take on the situation was “hypocritical”, stating: “[Asmongold] literally every day watches a loli Vtuber describe all of the latest and greatest in the gamergate world.”

Hasan questioned how Asmongold could claim “This loli sh**’s weird and gross” while still consuming content made by a “loli Vtuber” on a “daily basis”.

Nonetheless, Asmongold didn’t appear phased by the comments, claiming Hasan would frequently “exaggerate” situations. He said, “I’ve looked at Rev’s videos before, yeah.”

He then went on to explain that he didn’t see any problem with Rev using an avatar of a character that had been aged down: “The problem is when it’s being sexualized.”

Asmongold stated that from what he had seen, Rev had never “sexualized the avatar at all in any capacity” and claimed he would consider it “wrong” if it were ever to happen.

“So, it’s not really hypocritical,” Asmongold said, before pointing out that he had never even brought up Ava’s controversy with the loli artist in his original video as he “didn’t even know who that was”.

Asmongold concluded his response by confirming he didn’t think Hasan’s claims “made sense.”

“Whenever I watch a person’s YouTube videos, I don’t go through their social media and make sure that I look at every single thing that this person has ever said or done to make sure that nothing there could be incongruent with what my world view is.”