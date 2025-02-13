Asmongold hits back after Cinna says he’s “hurting” OTK

Following comments made by Cinna that Asmongold is “hurting” OTK, the popular streamer has responded to the call-out.

Asmongold has been in hot water lately after making divisive comments during a livestream. Following his now viral opinions, fellow content creators, including OTK member Cinna, have weighed in on his standing within the space.

While chatting with Nmplol on his February 12 Twitch stream, Brittany “Cinna” Watts did not hesitate to express her thoughts about Asmongold’s standing within OTK.

Article continues after ad

Despite stepping away from leadership duties for OTK at the end of 2024, Asmongold still has strong ties to the content creator organization. During her conversation with Nmplol, Cinna stated that this reality needs to be changed or, at the very least, challenged.

“Do you want my honest opinion on this? I think if you are tied to, for example, if I had five employees and I am saying a bunch of crazy sh*t and it cost those employees their jobs,” she began.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

She added, “If he doesn’t care, we need to have a different conversation about his actions. You know what I mean? Because being so out of pocket.”

Following these comments, Asmongold was asked by his chat what his thoughts were. He admitted that he had “heard a bit about it” but had not yet watched the whole clip and had no intention to do so.

In saying this, Asmon was still eager to provide further insight from his side of the story.

Article continues after ad

“Here’s the thing: I’m making content and have multiple channels that get over 100 million views a month. If I spent all my time dealing with everyone who tripped about me, that’s all I would be doing.”

From there, he once again reiterated what he had spent the past few weeks stating: that the perception other people have or have isn’t “important” and “doesn’t matter.”

Article continues after ad

Instead, the main thing Asmongold is focused on is his content and that alone. “If somebody has a legitimate criticism or something like that, I pay attention to it, but some other b*llsh*t is not that important to me.”

Article continues after ad

Despite all the controversy he has faced in recent months, Asmongold highlighted how he’s “doing better than ever” and even claimed to be “massively f***ing successful” thanks to new opportunities he’s never had access to before.

He concluded the discussion by questioning, “Why do I want to waste your time with people who are chirping about it?”