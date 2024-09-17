Asmongold explains why men should take women to Taco Bell for first date

Twitch star Asmongold believes that Taco Bell is the ideal first date spot for a man to take a woman if he’s looking for a serious relationship.

It’s not uncommon for streamers to share their dating stories and advice for viewers, and Asmongold had quite the take when it comes to first dates.

While watching a video about the rising cost of fast food, the award-winning MMORPG streamer revealed that Taco Bell is the ultimate first date spot.

“I feel like if you ever have a girl and you take her out on a date, it’s always good for the first date if you take her somewhere like Taco Bell,” he said.

According to Asmongold, the point of going to a place like Taco Bell has less to do with the chain’s cheap prices and more to do with how she reacts.

(segment begins at 6:45)

“If she’s gonna get prissy and mad about that, then she’s just gonna be a b*tch. She’s gonna cause you a lot of problems all the time. There’s always gonna be something wrong, bro!” he exclaimed.

The streamer continued to back up his claim, urging viewers to “trust him” when it came to dating advice, saying that if a woman has an issue with Taco Bell or a similar fast food chain, you should “get out” of that relationship.

“You’re not too good for Taco Bell,” Asmon added. “No one is.”

Interestingly, at least one creator has been on a Taco Bell date and it wasn’t exactly the best experience.

Back in 2021, TikToker Elyse Myers revealed that a guy she was seeing made her drive to a Taco Bell drive-thru. There, her date ordered 100 hard shell tacos and had her pay because he had conveniently forgotten his wallet.

Viewers seem open to taking Asmongold’s advice to think outside the bun regarding first dates with many calling his opinion a “W take.”