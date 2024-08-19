Asmongold details emergency room visit as streamer vows to improve diet

Asmongold has opened up with viewers, sharing some of his health struggles as of late and vowing to get better by improving his diet.

“I’ve had very bad stress problems a lot,” Asmongold said, admitting his method of dealing with stress was to “ignore it” and continue onwards “no matter what”. However, this time was different.

Getting candid on camera, Asmon revealed he had gone to the emergency room recently after ending one of his Twitch streams early due to feeling “uncomfortable”.

Specifically, the streamer felt a “discomfort” in his chest, resulting in him having an electrocardiogram (EKG). While the results came back showing everything was “okay”, Asmon was found to have “very high” blood pressure.

To address the health issues he was facing, the streamer had to “dial back a lot of the stress“, resulting in fewer streams as he worked on bringing his blood pressure back down from the 170s.

Some of the other methods to do so included exercising “every day” and changes to his diet: “I ordered protein bars and we’re drinking water now in between soda.”

Asmongold hoped that by switching up what food he consumed and where he obtained hydration from, he could avoid having to take medication.

“People that go on medication die, in my opinion,” the streamer said, calling the idea “terrifying” but determined to “overcome” the issue. “I think that the human body is made to last, it’s made to endure, and I’m 34.”

Having started implementing changes a few days before his candid stream, Asmongold shared he had already seen a “tremendous” decline in his blood pressure readings.

“I see myself feeling sick or not perfect, and I’m disgusted by it,” Asmon admitted, stating he “never” got sick growing up and had always been able to “power through everything”. Because of this, if he wasn’t feeling well it made him “very insecure”.

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has faced a health scare, with viewers insisting the solution was for the streamer to “stop drinking sugar” and properly “replace the soda with water”.

“His lifestyle is 100% catching up to him and the sooner he realizes that he has to let some of his vices go, the better his future will be,” one person commented.

Another agreed, writing, “Asmon is always criticizing obese people for lack of control but he refuses to stop drinking soda even if it’s literally killing him. Being skinny does not mean healthy. He has the same vices as the people he condemns but it’s not as obvious visually.”