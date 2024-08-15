Asmongold convinced Dr Disrespect’s return post is “bait” for next big strategy

Twitch star Asmongold believes that Dr Disrespect teasing his eventual return to streaming is merely “bait” for his next big strategy after being condemned by his fellow influencers.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, has been publicly denounced by many of his internet-famous peers after admitting that he was permanently banned on Twitch due to inappropriately messaging a minor back in 2017.

In the weeks following his viral admission, which he penned in a lengthy tweet on June 25, 2024, he’s been fairly quiet… but has made a few changes to his Twitter/X profile that raised eyebrows across social media.

Article continues after ad

In August, Beahm changed his X header to a photo of his viral tweet attached to a fishing bobber in a dark, stormy sea — and later deleted that post outright.

On August 14, he finally broke his silence with a new tweet, confirming that he’ll return to streaming after his family vacation. “We’ll be back soon though, Champs,” he wrote. “We have lots to talk about.”

Article continues after ad

While Beahm’s latest post has sparked a firestorm of speculation across the net, fellow streamer Asmongold’s opinion on the situation hypothesizes that Dr Disrespect potentially has a wild plan up his sleeve.

Article continues after ad

“Here’s what I think Doc is going to try to do: This is going to be — and I really mean this — an apex predator move,” Asmon said. “He’s going to act like he was only kidding and that’s not actually what happened, and everybody took the bait for it when they shouldn’t have.”

“The reason I think that is because he changed his [X header] to look like this.”

After learning that Beahm had just published his tweet, Asmon covered his face with his hands, completely baffled that the disgraced streamer had posted amid his own spiel on the subject.

Article continues after ad

However, he quickly “moved on” from the conversation, obviously gobsmacked at the content of Beahm’s post and the responses from netizens underneath it.

Article continues after ad

While some fans are keen to see Dr Disrespect make a comeback, many more continue to slam the streamer for his past behavior, which ultimately resulted in his ban from Twitch and, later, his demonetization on YouTube.

It’s unclear where Doc will choose to stream once he makes his return, but Kick is one platform that claimed it’s “too soon” to ban him over the ordeal and previously offered the broadcaster $10M to stream on their site.