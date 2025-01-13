Asmongold challenges Elon Musk to prove his Path of Exile claims with big wager

Twitch streamer Asmongold has made a huge offer to Elon Musk, providing the world’s richest man can prove he legitimately reached level 97 in Path of Exile 2 himself, as rumors run rampant that Musk was boosted by another highly skilled player to get him up the ranks.

In recent months, Musk has boasted some impressive gaming stats, achieving high ranks in Path of Exile 2 and becoming one of the best players in the world in Diablo 4.

However, some players became suspicious that Musk wasn’t actually behind these impressive feats.

Now, many are questioning whether he has really reached such a high level in PoE 2 by himself, with Twitch streamer Quin accusing him of “faking his success” and Asmongold accusing him of account sharing to boost himself upwards.

Asmongold makes huge offer to Elon Musk

Since those accusations, Asmon has doubled down on his belief that Musk himself didn’t grind Path of Exile, and has made the billionaire a very lucrative offer.

He said: “Did Elon Musk play this account to level 97? The answer is very simple: no. Unequivocally, without a doubt.

“If Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on X [formerly Twitter], starting the day that he proves it, for an entire year straight, every single stream.”

Asmon went on to add that it’s an “ego thing” for Elon and that it was a bad decision from the Tesla and SpaceX boss.

For him, he believes people would prefer Musk to be authentic rather than simply trying to impress with raw skill and grand achievements – especially if those achievements aren’t earned by himself.

Asmongold streaming on X would be huge for the platform, as Musk has called for creators to bring their content over there, personally requesting the likes of Mr Beast to post to see how many more eyeballs they reach.

He did clarify, however, that he wouldn’t stop streaming on Twitch and would just multi-stream, so this wouldn’t be an exclusive deal by any stretch.