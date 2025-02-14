Asmongold calls out Pokimane over “weird” Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX comments

Asmongold fired back at Pokimane after the Twitch star said only “white people” didn’t understand Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl halftime show.

After Super Bowl LIX, Pokimane went on Twitch and explained why she thought Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance was misunderstood.

“Only white people hated it. I didn’t want to say it,” the streamer said. “As a white-passing person, I didn’t want to say that… I’m just going to let that sit.”

Despite popular opinion, Poki continued to defend why Lamar deserved to perform at the Super Bowl. She noted that the ‘Not Like Us’ rapper included “underlying messages that the performance was trying to convey” to highlight Black History Month.

After her opinion went viral, several other influencers weighed in on what she said. Twitch star Asmongold fired back at Poki, calling her comments on the situation “weird.”

“Only white people? She’s saying that only white people didn’t like the Super Bowl halftime show. I don’t know why people have to turn everything into a race war.

“There’s people who just don’t like Kendrick Lamar. If Kendrick Lamar has 90M monthly listeners, obviously not every single Black person listens to Kendrick Lamar. A lot of people that listen to Kendrick Lamar are not Black. …what is this? It’s so weird, bro.”

He’s not the only person to clap back at Poki, either. Kick streamer xQc also called her out, saying she was “dumb as f**k.”

“You’re dumb as f**k, shut up, you’re f**king brain dead. Don’t act like it’s people’s fault for missing the mark. Don’t blame the people who are watching,” xQc said during a broadcast.

Fellow Kick star Adin Ross fired at Poki as well, questioning why she made race a factor in the first place.

“Pokimane, f**k you. You’re a fake twisted b*tch. You’d only come after white people because, guess what, Pokimane? You know that’s what they’re gonna cater to. You can’t get canceled coming after white people. Why do you people have to bring race up in general?” Ross said via livestream.

Poki isn’t the only streamer under fire for her comments about Lamar’s halftime performance, either. After attending Super Bowl LIX, Kai Cenat claimed the rapper added sound effects to make it seem like the audience was making more noise than they were.

Lamar’s management at Top Dawg Entertainment responded to Cenat’s comments, saying the streamer only said that because he was “mad” he wasn’t allowed into Lamar’s suite at the game.