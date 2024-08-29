Asmongold begs MrBeast to stream trial after claiming he’ll win

Asmongold took to his Twitch stream to urge Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson to stream his possible upcoming trial, after it was reported he’d hired a celebrity lawyer to help him against “defamatory allegations” made by DogPack404.

It’s been a turbulent month for MrBeast. After his employee Ava Kris Tyson was accused of sending explicit messages to minors in July, accusations soon started against him from former employees.

This included DogPack404, who made videos accusing MrBeast of faking his content and knowingly hiring a registered sex offender

On August 27, it was reported that he had hired celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, known for representing famous clients like Alec Baldwin, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Elon Musk.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail show that Spiro sent a cease and desist letter to one Dawson French, who they accused of “levying false and defamatory allegations” toward MrBeast using the alias DogPack404, and went on to threaten him with a lawsuit.

In one of his streams from August 28, Asmongold came across Dexerto’s tweet reporting that Donaldson had hired Siro, which took him into a rant about the situation.

“So I think this is really funny because I actually think MrBeast will win the lawsuit,” Asmongold started.

“Because this is what’s going to happen; there’s going to be sixty counts of statements made about Mr Beast. Three of these counts will be proven false. MrBeast will then win a judgment of $70 million against DogPack, that DogPack can never pay back.

“Then, the articles are going to be written – ‘Mr Beast wins the lawsuit’ – because three out of the sixty accusations were proven false. Everybody is going to read the article and say ‘Wow, I knew he was innocent. Jimmy would never do anything wrong. I can’t believe DogPack would ever do this.'”

He went on to urge Jimmy to “make something really good for me,” joking that he’d get involved in a future video.

Asmongold said: “Please Jimmy, please, please stream this trial. If you stream the trial, I’ll react to all your videos. I know I’m, like, small, a small guy right? I’ll even be in one of your videos if you want. Just don’t kill me. That’s all, don’t kill me.”

The YouTube star has yet to make a public comment about the lawsuit or any of the accusations made against him.