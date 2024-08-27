Asmongold balks as Emiru describes his ‘mildew’ odor on stream

Asmongold was completely stunned as he once again had to defend his odor after Emiru claimed he smelled like “mildew.”

Asmongold is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers; the content creator boasts 3.5 million followers on the platform and is well-known in the video game space in particular.

However, Asmon has also become infamous for his living conditions. With a notoriously filthy house, even his own dad has roasted him for how he lives. As a result of his image online, he’s grown a reputation for having a certain stench.

On TikTok alone, the Asmongold Stinks tag has 41 million posts. While not all of the videos included in this tag address the content creator’s odor, the topic remains as relevant as ever to his persona.

American streamer and cosplayer Emily-Beth Schunk, known professionally as Emiru, addressed these claims in her latest stream, having collaborated with Asmon plenty in the past.

He doesn’t stink,” she began, and while initially hesitant to elaborate further as she didn’t want to be “rude,” Emiru later claimed he smelled like “mildew.”

Mildew is often used to describe the presence and scent of mold and is often found in older houses or places with lots of moisture.

It’s safe to say Asmongold was visibly shocked to hear this when reacting to Emiru’s clip in his own stream. After listening to Emiru’s comments, Asmon quickly shut down the insinuation.

“Okay, so number one, dust doesn’t have a smell, so I don’t smell like anything. I don’t smell like Grandma’s attic,” Asmon assured.

But when addressing his odor as being reminiscent of mildew, Asmon jumped straight onto the defensive and said it’s the “house” that is the reason behind the mildew smell before once again doubling down on the notion that he doesn’t “smell bad at all.”

Following these claims from Emiru, fans were quick to begin poking fun at Asmon once again, joking that he smells like a “mummy.”