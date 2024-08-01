Asmongold baffled by Dr Disrespect’s return strategy: “He’s coming back as a villain”

Twitch streamer Asmongold was stunned by Dr Disrespect’s return to social media since confessing to sending explicit messages to a minor, saying the two-time is embracing a “villain” persona.

Dr Disrespect, real name Guy Beahm, disappeared from the streaming world in late June after former Twitch employees revealed he had been banned from the platform back in 2020 for DMs he sent an underage person.

The streamer would later confess and confirm the allegations, resulting in numerous sponsors and partners cutting ties with him, including his own game studio, Midnight Society.

Despite his YouTube channel being demonetized and his closest friends no longer supporting him, Doc returned to social media in late July by posting a photo of himself playing chess against an opponent who had checkers pieces.

In the comments, the streamer lashed out at critics who brought up his controversy with the minor – something that shocked fellow creator Asmongold, who believes Doc has gone “totally mask off.”

“Because he doesn’t have any brand deals anymore, he’s got nothing left to lose,” Asmongold explained.

He went on to predict that when Dr Disrespect ultimately returns to streaming, he would pull in 200K viewers, especially with the disgraced creator attacking his critics.

“He’s directly responding to accusations about him talking to minors with jokes and insults,” the OTK streamer added. “This is a strategy I haven’t seen used before. I haven’t seen anyone use this before. He’s coming back as a f**king villain! It’s actually Dr Disrespect!”

We still don’t know what Dr Disrespect has planned for his promised return, especially now that he’s been fully demonetized on YouTube.

It’s possible that he moves his streams to Kick, as the platform hasn’t ruled out banning him if he starts broadcasting there. The site’s staff even said it was “too soon” to preemptively ban him, even when the streamer admitted to sending inappropriate messages to a minor.