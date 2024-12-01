AMP’s Agent gives update on injured red eye after being poked on stream

Twitch streamer and AMP member Agent 00 has given a health update on his injured eye after being poked during a livestream.

On November 28, Agent 00 was forced to abruptly end his stream after sustaining an injury to his left eye during a karate session. The incident left him kneeling in visible pain as his vision grew increasingly blurry.

“I am going to just end it here,” he told viewers at the time. “My left eye is very blurry right now. And it’s one of those situations where I would rather get it checked out. It’s not really worth me losing my eyesight for me to stay on stream.”

Two days later, on November 30, the AMP co-founder shared an update on his condition with his 1 million followers. Posting photos of his reddened eye on X (formerly Twitter), he revealed that the injury had worsened.

According to his doctor, the damage was to his cornea, and while the bleeding had stopped, the redness in his eye continued to spread.

“My eye keeps getting worse. Got my eye poked on stream. Doc said my cornea was damaged. Bleeding stopped but the redness keeps growing,” the content creator revealed in two posts.

Many fans have since flooded the replies with supportive messages for Agent 00. “Hope it starts to heal soon. Take as long as you need,” one user wrote.

“Praying you get better soon bro I hope it’s nothing serious,” another said. “Damn bro it was W STREAM hope your recovery goes smooth,” a third added.

Agent isn’t the only popular streamer to suffer an eye injury this year. In July, Kick star YourRage was hospitalized after an axe struck him in the eye while chopping wood during a live stream.

The 27-year-old later updated fans on his condition, sharing that his ability to see is improving, though he’s still “seeing things” in the corner of his eye.