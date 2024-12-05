AMP streamer Agent suddenly banned on Twitch

AMP co-founder Agent00 has been suddenly banned on Twitch for the first time, leaving fans waiting for him to explain what happened.

Over the last couple of years, Kai Cenat and everyone in his Twitch collective, ‘Any Means Possible,’ has skyrocketed in popularity on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Among those AMP members is co-founder Agent00, who averages over 10k viewers each stream thanks to his focus on Just Chatting, GTA 5, and other popular games.

On December 5, 2024, Agent was suddenly banned from Twitch – but has yet to reveal the reason why.

Agent suddenly banned on Twitch

Visiting his Twitch channel no longer gives you access to his VODs and other stream features, but instead gives you the site’s usual ban message.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Twitch

Agent hasn’t responded to news of the ban, so it’s unclear what caused the suspension as of writing. However, many fans across social media began speculating that it was caused by him driving a car without a seatbelt on.

In the stream, Agent was showing off his project car when he decided to take it out on the road to test-drive the vehicle while interacting with viewers.

According to Twitch Community Guidelines, streamers are prohibited from broadcasting content that may “endanger your life,” such as driving while distracted.

“We also prohibit activity that may endanger your life, lead to your physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior,” it reads.

As an example, it lists “dangerous or distracted driving, including using a phone while driving and driving under the influence” as content that may not be shown or promoted.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for Agent to comment on the ban to know anything for certain as Twitch does not share details about suspensions with the public.