AMP streamer Agent says he left $17M New York mansion due to “weird” fans

Agent has blamed “weird” fans for making him leave New York after they camped outside AMP’s $17 million townhouse.

While Agent and fellow creator Cinna were taking a break from their Call of Duty Zombie marathon on Twitch, the AMP creator addressed why he suddenly left the group’s content house.

“There is a reason why we actually came to Atlanta instead of doing it there. There were some people who were camping outside the crib. Weird, already weird behavior.

Article continues after ad

“They followed me to the deli, also weird behavior. We took a flick, and then I came back because I was grabbing some food. And the rest of his friends were in the car,” he said.

Agent explained that when others turned up, such as Duke and Ray, the fans were angry as Ray refused to take a photo with them. “Which is understandable because they are camped outside our f**king crib,” he stated, adding, “So, they ordered a pie to the house that said K.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And in that moment I thought, ‘Am I supposed to do a marathon here? F**k this place.’ I just skedaddled,” The AMP member concluded.

In a YouTube video posted on August 13, AMP showcased the townhouse to give fans a tour of the inside. They’ve claimed the mansion is worth $17 million, including 10,000 square feet and 6 floors.

They were kicked out of their previous $30 million penthouse in NYC by their landlord after just 4 days. “We actually did nothing wrong,” Agent said, adding, “He tried running off with 200 bands, we got our money back.”

Article continues after ad

Agent has not yet revealed if he will be returning to the townhouse and if so when. However, at the time of writing, he and Cinna have continued to stream their ongoing CoD Zombies marathon live on Twitch from the original AMP house in Georgia.