AMP co-founder Agent puts a healthy spin on massive uncapped Twitch marathon

AMP co-founder Agent00 has unveiled plans to start an uncapped marathon on Twitch where he cannot end his stream until he loses 20 lbs.

Marathon streams have become quite popular throughout 2024, with Kai Cenat leading the pack when it comes to making them happen.

Most recently, Cenat partnered up with YouTube streaming sensation IShowSpeed for a 57-hour-long Fortnite marathon where they couldn’t end stream before winning a match.

Following their success, fellow AMP member Agent00 has announced his own marathon, but this time it’s not focused on getting the most amount of subs.

Agent won’t end stream until he loses 20lbs

“Starting 2025, I can’t get off stream until I lose 20lbs,” he said in the announcement tweet. The marathon begins on January 1, 2025, at 3 pm EST on his channel.

It’s unknown how he’s going to go about hitting his goal, so we’ll have to wait to see what the AMP co-founder has in store.

Shortly after he revealed the idea for his stream, fans flocked to the replies of posts on X to share their thoughts on his goal.

“Not stopping for 20 lbs is crazy dedication shoutout to him fr,” one commented.

“This is actually a fire way to start 2025 for him,” another replied.

Some people questioned how long his stream would take, with some guessing anywhere from just a couple of weeks to several months. Others, however, said they plan on using Agent’s marathon as motivation to do better themselves as well.

“This actually an insane challenge, could take him more than a month or a few months,” one user said.

Kai Cenat used his month-long subathon in November to better himself as well, as he and his crew spent every morning working out after they woke up. At the end of the marathon, Kai showed off his massive body transformation to fans on stream.