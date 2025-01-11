AMP Agent finished weight loss stream in surprisingly short time

After beginning his weight loss challenge on January 1, Agent has reached his goal in only 10 days.

On December 31, Agent announced a weight loss marathon starting New Years Day where he couldn’t end his stream until he lost 20 pounds. After the stream started, he changed his goal to 25 pounds.

At the time of the announcement, there were many guesses about how long the stream would go, ranging from a few weeks to a few months. One user on X even commented “Bout to be live until 2026.”

Agent loses 25 pounds in just 10 days

Out of all the predictions on how long it would take him, almost no one predicted him reaching his goal this quickly.

When news broke on X that he reached his goal so quickly, many congratulated him and encouraged him to keep going.

“This is the type of content we need” wrote one user.

Another said “Bro needs to lose another 25 and then start lifting.”

But the overwhelming response to him reaching his goal so quickly was questions about how he was able to do it.

In short, he did it through working out, sitting in the sauna, and eating only 1,100 calories a day.

The marathon wasn’t all about exercise and eating healthy, though. Throughout the 10 days, there were several special guests who appeared on stream.

Arguably the most notable special guests were Drake, who talked with Agent on the phone, and the Costco Guys, A.J. and Big Justice.

There were plenty of other streamers who appeared during the marathon also. YourRage, Sketch, Alinity, and Cinna all made appearances on stream during the 10 day marathon.

Even though this marathon ended quicker than expected, viewers have another marathon to look forward to when Kai Cenat streams the Batman Arkham Trilogy in the near future.