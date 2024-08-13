Amouranth slams bootleg Amazon merch for “stealing” her name and image

Popular Kick and Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is hitting out at Amazon for selling unauthorized merchandise using her likeness.

Amouranth is one of the internet’s top streamers, having amassed millions of followers through her streaming platforms and social media networks such as X and Instagram.

She’s also been quite crafty with her business ventures, frequently updating fans about her investments, property purchases, and collaborations, such as when she released her own beer.

Article continues after ad

Now, the model is furious after Amazon started selling journals using her name and likeness without permission.

On August 12, the streamer shared a screenshot from the online retailer featuring multiple notebooks featuring her on the covers. Each item is listed as being authored by someone named Mats Nyberg, but sold through Amazon.

X/Amouranth

“Someone is stealing my name, image and likeness on Amazon,” she said in a post on X.

Although Amazon replied, asking for her to report the pages, they remain up at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Siragusa’s viewers are also put off by her likeness being stolen, with many urging the creator to take legal action.

“Lawyer up,” one wrote.

“Talk to your lawyers,” someone else suggested.

“Amazon needs to find out who is doing this and blacklist them from ever selling anything on Amazon ever again,” another added.

YouTube/Amouranth Amouranth has made millions through streaming and investments.

This isn’t the first time Amouranth has had to deal with bootleg items. Earlier in 2024, the streamer announced she was seeking legal advice after a fan mailed her a knockoff version of her “toy” they had purchased from a store at a mall.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but screenshots obtained by Dexerto also showed retail chain Spencer’s selling the same “toy” with the Amouranth branding.

So far, it’s not clear how the streamer plans to deal with this recent instance of someone profiting off her name and likeness, or if she’ll be taking legal action against the unauthorized seller.