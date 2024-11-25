Amouranth shares eye-popping $20M crypto earnings as Bitcoin soars

Twitch streamer Amouranth showed off her Bitcoin wallet, asking fans if she should sell or hold the shocking amount she’s accrued alongside her other profitable investments.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most-watched women on Kick and Twitch, and she has quite an empire to show for it.

It’s no secret that she’s extremely wealthy. Amouranth has proven that she’s quite a savvy businesswoman over the years, buying several gas stations, manufacturing companies, and even purchasing $1M worth of stock in Visa as a pricey birthday present to herself.

Amouranth flexes her Bitcoin wallet worth millions

She showed off even more of her funds in a tweet on November 25, jokingly asking her fans if she should sell or hold her Bitcoin wallet — a whopping $20,014,319.45.

That’s not all; she’s also got $74,450.93 in Ethereum, meaning she’s sitting quite pretty if she chooses to cash out.

X: Amouranth

With cryptocurrency reaching an all-time high following the US election of Donald Trump, it looks like Amouranth’s debating on taking advantage of her profits while the getting’s good — although it’s safe to say a big chunk of crypto cash will go to taxes.

Amouranth’s numerous investments in business, stocks, crypto, and more are all for the singular goal of one day opening her own self-sustaining animal shelter.

“I want to take my stream and use that to educate people for animals,” she said in a 2023 stream with xQc. And I wanna like rescue dogs and horses.

“I wanna have my own sanctuary or work at an existing [one], or I want to be able to work at an existing sanctuary and support it with huge donations. Fund it and help save more animals.”

That’s not all; Amo also wants to open up her own ranch where patrons can “experience ranch lifestyle” and “save and rescue horses.”

Amouranth has made it clear that she’ll work as much as she needs to in order to achieve this wholesome goal. The streamer has already revealed that she makes around $1.3 million a month, so this doesn’t seem like too far-fetched of a dream to make reality.