Amouranth reveals why she has no interest in dating other streamers

Twitch and Kick star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed the type of man she’d be willing to date – and it’s not another streamer.

Amouranth is one of the top streamers on the net, boasting millions of followers across numerous platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

The streaming sensation has made a fortune from her broadcasts and used her massive profits to further expand her empire, buying gas stations, making million-dollar investments, and more.

During an interview with Pillow Talk’s Ryan Pownall, Siragusa touched on the kind of guy she’d date and explained that streamers are pretty much out of the question for her.

When asked if she’d want a future partner to be famous, Amouranth said that would “probably not” be ideal.

(Segment begins at 47:15)

“With other streamers, when streamers date each other, after their break up, which usually does happen at some point, the communities are always starting drama with each other,” she explained. “Talking sh*t about each other. Eh, I’d rather just have a normal person.”

Okay, so what kind of guy would Amouranth want to date? Well, earlier in the interview, she explained that because she has so much money, she wouldn’t expect her partner to be the breadwinner and would be down to date someone who earns far less than her.

“I don’t have to have him be rich, because I’m already rich. You’re not gonna make as much money as me. It depends on how you define broke, because some people say they have an average job, but they have an entry-level career and they’re like, ‘I’m broke.’”

According to Amouranth, her ideal guy takes care of himself and provides emotional support, but prefers the look of an off-season celebrity athlete such as Chris Pratt over someone who looks like Peter Griffin.

Back in 2022, Amouranth shocked the streaming world by revealing she was married and in a toxic relationship.

In the time since, she’s moved on with her life and seems willing to put herself back on the market, even if she’s not keen on dating other streamers or creators.