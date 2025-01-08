Amouranth links up with Iggy Azalea for surprise collab stream

Streaming star Amouranth has scored one of the biggest collaborations of her career, revealing an unexpected broadcast with Australian music artist Iggy Azalea.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth‘ Siragusa is one of the most popular female streamers on the net, boasting over 225K followers on Kick and over 6 million followers on Twitch.

As a result of her near-daily streaming schedule and constant content across various platforms, she’s made quite a name for herself over the years… and now, she’s linking up with a major name in the music biz.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth announces collab stream with Iggy Azalea

Announced on January 8, Amouranth is getting together with ‘Fancy’ rapper Iggy Azalea for a special live stream on January 14, 2025.

The stream is partly to advertise Azalea’s crypto token, MOTHER, one of many such currencies spawned by internet stars like the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl of viral TikTok fame, Logan Paul and even MrBeast.

Not much else is known about what’s in store for Amouranth and Iggy’s joint stream at the time of writing, but fans are certainly excited for the broadcast, with one writing: “Shut up Amo, that’s huge!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That’s an insane pull, GG Iggy,” another said.

“An Iggy Azalea / Amouranth crossover was not on my 2025 bingo card! GG,” yet another wrote.

X: Amouranth Amouranth is no stranger to crypto, boasting over $20M in bitcoin as of November 2024.

This is far from Amouranth’s first foray into the crypto world. In fact, the streamer revealed that she’s garnered a whopping $20M in bitcoin, as well as $79K in Ethereum when the market soared back in November 2024.

On top of her other business ventures, which include the purchase of a plastic ball manufacturing company, Visa stock, and multiple gas stations, Amouranth is clearly a savvy businesswoman with the cash to prove it.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first celebrity Amouranth’s been involved with, either. In fact, she exposed her DMs with rapper Kanye West in October 2024 and has also been a topic of conversation on the Howard Stern show.