Amouranth dethroned as most-watched female creator by rising Twitch streamer

Streaming sensation and business mogul Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been dethroned as the most-watched female content creator by one of Twitch’s biggest up-and-comers.

For a long time, Amouranth has dominated the streaming world. In 2022, Siragusa was Twitch’s most-watched female creator, but took a bump in 2023 when she signed a very “lucrative” deal with new streaming site Kick.

As Kick continued to grow, Amouranth thrived, beginning 2024 as the top female streamer on any platform (not accounting for VTubers).

However, she’s been dethroned as the content queen in Q2, according to new stat reports from Stream Hatchet and Streams Charts.

From April to June 2024, Siragusa suffered a massive 24% drop in viewing hours despite increasing her hours spent streaming.

Streamscharts Mira has overtaken Amouranth as the top female streamer.

In total, Amouranth had 4.12M hours watched, just ahead of IRL creator Jinny with 3.85M. YouTuber and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae followed with 3.77M watched.

The big winner in Q2 2024 ended up being Twitch streamer Mira, who surged a whopping 28%, with viewers consuming her content for 5.10M hours.

Mira boasts over 700,000 followers on Twitch, where she specializes in IRL and Just Chatting content. She’s also built quite the following on Instagram, with over 1M followers on the social media site.

However, when factoring in VTubers, four creators stand ahead of Mira for the throne: Japanese Vtuber Pekora sits on top with 9.6M hours watched, followed by Miko, ironmouse, and Koyori.

Streamscharts Female VTubers have surpassed both Mira and Amouranth.

Although retaking the throne could be an uphill battle for Amouranth, the creator has made some big moves in her career that put her a cut above the rest.

In 2024, the streamer announced she had become co-owner of esports org Wildcard Gaming. She’s also made millions over the years with her adult content and even launched her own beer.