Alinity calls out xQc after comments about streamer friends “hurt” her

Twitch star Alinity says she was “hurt” by xQc’s comments about not having any friends in the streaming industry.

Kick streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel made waves on social media earlier in February when he explained why he doesn’t have any true friends in the “cold” streaming business.

“I have no actual friends, and I’m ok with that,” he said during a broadcast. “The streaming world is very cold.”

The French Canadian’s remarks ended up going viral and got the attention of Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon, who was taken aback by the streamer’s statements.

Alinity stressed out by xQc’s streamer friends remarks

During a February 4 Twitch stream, Alinity decided to watch a clip of xQc’s comments and was visibly put off by his remarks.

“Okay, I’m actually f**king hurt, xQc!” the Colombian-Canadian exclaimed, slapping her hand in disgust. “I let you stay at my house; I’ve always been kind to you!”

The streamer continued to rant, “Maybe you’re choosing to become friends with sh*tty f**king people, because they’ve got clout! Maybe you should choose your friends better.”

During Lengyel’s clip, the Kick star clarified that while he is friends with Adin Ross, he isn’t a “d*ckrider” and doesn’t depend on Ross for anything.

As Alinity let loose, she suddenly stopped after getting too worked up, revealing that her Oura Ring was alerting her that she was stressed out.

After taking some deep breaths and calming down, Alinity defended her position, claiming that xQc was “generalizing.”

“He’s saying all streamers are sh*tty people,” she added. “I will disagree. There are a lot of sh*tty streamers that are sh*tty people, but there are some good people, too. He just needs to look better.”

xQc and Alinity have been on good terms in the past. Most notably, Mogollon sided with Lengyel in 2020 when xQc was in the middle of a feud with Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins.