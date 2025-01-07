Agent00 uses ‘we listen and don’t judge’ trend to admit he snitched on gun thief

AMP co-founder Agent00 shocked fellow streamers during a TikTok trend when he revealed he snitched on someone who he thought stole his car.

Twitch streamer Agent00 is currently broadcasting 24 hours a day until he loses 20 pounds. During the first week of his stream, he admitted to snitching on a man who he thought stole his car.

Agent00, whose real name is Din Muktar, was playing TikTok’s ‘we listen and don’t judge’ trend when he made the shocking, yet comical revelation.

Article continues after ad

The ‘we listen and don’t judge’ trend challenges social media users to be honest about things they’ve never revealed. The trend went viral in November and continues to make participants laugh at the reactions to their friends revealing secrets they’ve never heard — which is exactly what happened when Muktar uncovered what was in his vault.

“I parked my vehicle in my building, they didn’t call me about it. I accidentally parked it in the wrong spot. I thought that in my lease, it said this was my spot, but it was a different spot. It’s confusing,” the streamer said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Agent00 claims tow-truck driver stole a gun from his car

“The n***a that towed my sh*t, I thought stole my car. So, I spent six hours chasing this [guy] down. I found out exactly where he lives… I snitched, bro.”

Adding, “Then, I found out he stole a gun from my car.”

Streamers YourRage and Sketch were also part of the ‘we listen and don’t judge’ trend, but seemed to have failed the ‘don’t judge’ portion of the challenge when they burst into laughter at Agent00’s claim.

Article continues after ad

They were also shocked to find out that Muktar kept a gun in his vehicle, to which he responded by saying he keeps a gun in all of his cars.

Though Agent00’s vehicle wasn’t stolen on this occasion, he was involved in another car-related incident just months before he began his uncapped weight-loss stream. In August 2024, the streamer was broadcasting when a car smashed into his, destroying the vehicle’s door.