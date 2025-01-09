Agent00 freaks out as $500K Ferrari gets delivered during police confrontation

Twitch star Agent00 couldn’t contain his excitement when his beloved Ferrari SF90 got delivered during a live stream — but it couldn’t have happened at a more awkward time.

AMP’s Agent is open about his love for sports cars, boasting a growing collection of luxury vehicles that includes a 1021hp Tesla Plaid and a 668hp Cadillac Blackwing.

He’s a big fan of Ferraris, in particular, having purchased an SF90 that he debuted on social media in October 2024.

This Ferrari — the latest addition to his arsenal — got delivered right as he was in the middle of a conversation with police in a moment that’s going viral on social media.

Agent’s Ferrari SF90 delivered as cop warns him over noise complaint

Agent is currently in the middle of a nonstop broadcasting marathon that won’t end until he loses 20 lbs. He’s rented out a home in which to record his progress, sharing his current weight and goals with viewers on Twitch to kick off the new year.

The streamer’s antics have gotten him in trouble with his neighbors on several occasions — and on January 9, they called the police on him once again due to an apparent noise complaint.

An officer showed up at Agent’s house to address the situation, explaining that the exclusive neighborhood isn’t a fan of rowdy vacationers renting out homes in the area.

“Think of it this way,” the cop began. “Imagine living in a neighborhood like this. People are paying X amount of money then a vacation rental just comes and drops here. It’s not just you, but rather the history of the property, just constantly having parties.”

Just as the officer was in the middle of assuring Agent that the warning wasn’t anything personal, the streamer’s Ferrari SF90 got delivered to the home, sending him into an excited frenzy that interrupted the cop’s spiel.

“That’s my Ferrari! It’s here! Oh my god!” Agent exclaimed, jumping up and down. “Yo, that’s my SF90, what the f**k? Yo! Oh my god, I needed that.”

Viewers couldn’t help but laugh at Agent’s reaction, with some calling the moment the “ultimate flex” on his complaining neighbors.

This isn’t the first time Agent’s Ferrari SF90 has been a hot topic of conversation. In December 2024, Agent challenged fellow streamer xQc to a ‘pink slip’ race after xQc called the Ferrari a “loser car.”