Agent honors Twitch stars Summit1g & xQc after surpassing their subscriber count

Amp Co-Founder Agent00 expressed gratitude for Summit1g and xQc as he managed to pass both of their current subscriber counts, revealing he grew up watching the Twitch stars.

When it comes to Twitch, Summit1g and xQc are among the biggest names on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, there has been an influx of newer faces gaining notoriety on the platform over the last few years, including Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, Caseoh, and Agent00.

As co-founder of the Twitch and YouTube collective Any Means Possible (AMP), Agent has been actively growing his channel throughout 2024 and decided to do a massive stream marathon in August.

Agent00 managed to surpass 23,000 active subscribers on August 28, surpassing xQc and Summit1g in the process and secured his spot as the twelfth most subbed channel on the platform. After realizing his achievement, he took a minute to share his thoughts about the legendary Twitch streamers.

“You know how crazy it is to see some of these names? Like xQc who I grew up watching… Summit1g bro. The reason I started watching Twitch is because he was doing H1Z1 every night,” he said.

“During the summer I used to lay on my smelly couch and watch [him play] H1Z1 every night while I worked on YouTube videos. It’s crazy to even be in that ballpark.”

Agent’s streams over the last few months have offered quite a variety of content, and he regularly collaborates with various influencers – even ones outside of the AMP friend group.

His broadcast featured Twitch CEO Dan Clancy on August 8, 2024, and the two talked about various aspects of streaming and shared their thoughts about other creators. They even brought up the ‘aura’ trend, with Clancy saying Duke Dennis has more aura than Kai Cenat.

From June to August 2024 alone, Agent has grown his stream from just under 10,000 average viewers to nearly 18,000 and has doubled his max viewership from 28k to nearly 60k, according to Twitchtracker.