Agent challenges xQc to ‘pink slip’ car race after Kick star insults his Ferrari

Twitch star and AMP member Agent00 challenged fellow streamer xQc to a ‘pink slip’ car race, saying he’d give his rival’s car away to one of his fans if he ends up winning.

It’s no secret that xQc is an avid car enthusiast. The multi-millionaire broadcaster has flexed his rides several times in the past, most famously his $300K McLaren 720s Spider.

He’s not the only streamer who likes to show off his cars, though; fellow creator Agent00 also debuted his Ferrari SF90 on Instagram in October 2024, saying he “never thought he’d see the day” when he could finally buy one for himself.

While his fans congratulated him for the slick ride, xQc felt differently, joking that Agent’s Ferrari was a ‘POS’ car that wasn’t worth the price he paid for it in a December 17 live stream.

Agent00 calls out xQc for ‘pink slip’ car race

“It’s not worth the price,” xQc said. “It’s a loser car. It is what it is. I said it. Get mad at me. It’s a loser car. Agent0, Agent $0 left in the bank after buying a piece of sh*t car!”

After watching a clip from x’s stream during his own broadcast, Agent broke out into laughter, challenging the creator to a ‘pink slip race.’

A pink slip race is a type of car race where owners put their cars on the line as prizes. Essentially, the loser has to give up their car to the winner.

“Race me, x!” Agent shouted. “Race me! I will dust your sh*t. We’ll see whose car is the piece of sh*t. Yo, what the f*ck does he even have in his fleet?

“Let’s hit the track, pink slips. I take your car and I give it away to one of your viewers. Bro, race me. I’m not losing a race in an SF90.”

At the time of writing, xQc hasn’t responded to Agent’s request, leaving fans curious to see if these two will actually take their humorous ‘feud’ to the track.

xQc has taken his supercars out for a spin during his broadcasts, though, having streamed from his Lamborghini back in October when a fan sped up to 140 km/h to stream snipe him on the road.