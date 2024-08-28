A.J. & Big Justice announce new Costco Guys podcast on Twitch with imminent start

The Costco Guys have announced they will be bringing a brand new podcast to Twitch. The first episode of the series is imminent.

A.J. and Big Justice, known online as the Costco Guys, have announced that after months of teasing, they will finally launch their Twitch channel and host a new podcast on the streaming platform.

The father-son duo, as well as their extended ‘Costco family’, has catapulted to fame throughout 2024 thanks to their viral TikTok and Instagram posts. Their content, which is mainly wholesome and family-friendly, includes reviews of food products and silly videos filmed in restaurants and stores such as, you guessed it, Costco.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, they have made a name for themselves in the music world, and their song “We Bring the Boom” is going so viral that many social media users even call it the “song of the summer.”

Now, hoping to capitalize on their newfound fame, the family is set to kickstart their own Twitch podcast. A.J. broke the news in a TikTok video that garnered 370,000 views in just seven hours.

Article continues after ad

“Hey everyone, AJ here, and we are so excited because we are starting our stream this week,” he began.

Article continues after ad

He confirmed that the first Costco Guys Twitch stream will begin at 7PM ET on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

After providing the details, A.J. took viewers on a tour of their studio, giving fans a taste of what the set-up looks like and what kind of content they will discuss on the podcast.

“We have such an awesome stream planned; we’re going to have a live boom or doom,” teased A.J., before adding that they will also be incorporating some of their other popular skits into the podcast and do them live “for the first time ever.”

Article continues after ad

However, A.J. did confirm that their new Twitch channel will not be the only platform they produce content on moving forward as the family will continue to upload regularly on TikTok.