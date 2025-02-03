50 Cent responds to Drake’s claims UMG paid Kai Cenat to promote Kendrick Lamar

During an episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, rapper 50 Cent shared his thoughts about the ongoing lawsuit between Drake and Universal Music Group.

With nearly 2M subscribers, podcast hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo 267 have gained popularity by discussing the latest news within the rap and music industries.

Part two of their podcast episode with 50 Cent was uploaded on Sunday, February 2, and during their conversation the rapper brought up Drake’s ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

During that talk, 50 shared his thoughts about Drake’s claims and how valid he thinks they could be.

50 Cent says UMG did pay to promote Kendrick

“Talking about Drake suing Universal, they did everything Drake said they did,” he said. “But they did it for Drake, too. That’s the way the business works.”

(Topic starts at 12:43)

Filed on January 15, 2025, Drake’s lawsuit against UMG claims the media group allowed content creators to monetize their reactions to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us,’ which is a diss track towards the Canadian rapper.

Drake says that, in doing so, UMG spread defamatory content about him across the internet and made profit at the cost of his safety.

The suit reads: “The lawsuit is not about the artist who created ‘Not Like Us.’ It is, instead, entirely about UMG, the music company that decided to publish, promote, exploit, and monetize allegations that it understood were not only false but dangerous.

“UMG did so because it understood that the Recording’s inflammatory and shocking allegations were a gold mine.”

Among those creators listed on the lawsuit are Kai Cenat, Zias, NoLifeShaq, RDC Gaming, and the CartierFamily. Kai Cenat quickly responded to being on the lawsuit: “Wait, why am I in this s*it? What the f*ck? I’m being sued.”