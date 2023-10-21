Zootopia 2 producer promises sequel will surpass original in quality

Zootopia 2’s producer has divulged some news about the upcoming sequel, including that it will be better than the original.

Zooptopia — the buddy cop adventure starring the unlikely relationship between a rabbit and a fox — took the world by storm when it premiered in 2016.

The movie was Disney‘s attempt at tackling police relations and the concept of racism for kids by using talking animals who live in a eco diverse metropolis.

Because the film’s success, including winning Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, a sequel was green lit in early 2023. And now fans have received an update on how the movie is going and the expectations of those behind the scenes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Zootopia 2 producer is confident the sequel will beat the original

Brad Simonsen, the producer of Zooptopia, recently chatted with The Direct about his upcoming Disney Animated short Once Upon a Studio.

While talking about his projects, Simonsen gave an update about Zootopia 2 and his feelings about the sequel’s relationship to the original.

“We’re all super excited about it. And it’s a world that I was part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences in my life, to be honest,” Simonsen said, “And I know that this next one’s going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we’re super excited about that project.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first Zootopia ended with Nick Wilde, a former con-man fox, joining the Zooptopia police force after solving the movie’s big case with his partner Judy Hopps.

Because Zootopia has so many different climates and animals living within it, Zooptopia 2 could see Nick and Judy trying to solve another case in a part of the city we didn’t get to explore in the first movie.

You can read out more of our Disney coverage here and check out our upcoming movie hubs below:

Article continues after ad

ou can check out Dexerto’s upcoming film hubs below:

Five Nights at Freddy’s | Dune: Part Two | The Marvels | Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes