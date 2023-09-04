Zendaya’s desire to be a villain could be sated by this DC casting

Zendaya has revealed her desire to play more a of a villain role and this potential DC character could be the perfect role for her.

Zendaya is best known as being one of the best Gen Z actresses as she’s held the leading roles in projects such as the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy, Dune, and Euphoria.

Though she has played complex characters as she’s matured in the industry, Zendaya is best known for playing characters with good morals though they may do questionable things at time.

However, the Euphoria star has revealed that she wants to play more villainous characters and this DCEU casting could be perfect for her.

Zendaya’s villain era could start in the DCEU

During a video interview with Elle, Zendaya revealed that she wanted to lean more into villainous roles stating: “I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into that evil, supervillain vibe. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense but in an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy.”

As she’s begun to play morally questionable characters like the teenage drug addict Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya has never gone full villain, but it seems like she could start this new era with a particular role in the DCEU.

According to ComicBookResources, Zendaya could lean into her villain side by being cast as DC’s iconic character Poison Ivy.

Writer Renaldo Matadeen explained that, though Ivy started out as an unlikeable eco-terrorist in Tim Burton’s Batman films, the new version of her seen in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn show is “nuanced and has fans rooting for her, which is a great fit for Zendaya.

Seriously, a villain with a purpose and who sees society as a tragedy that needs course-correcting is ideal for viewers to connect with. And Ivy is that kind of anti-hero that matches Zendaya’s rebellious energy, which movies such as the MCU’s Spider-Man movies and Challengers illustrate.”

Matadeen is completely spot on when it comes to why Zendaya would fit this character so well. Though her past roles have been on the good guy side, the Euphoria actress has always shown a certain unique spark and one-of-a-kind nature that sets her apart from the crowd.

By casting Zendaya as Poison Ivy, she could act out her desire to be a villain while also still standing up for the little person as Ivy is known for rebelling against the wealthy elite who look to destroy the Earth for their own gain.

