Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has “harder” cut just for adults

Zack Snyder has revealed that his newest Netflix movie will have a second version just for adults.

It’s safe to say that the sci-fi genre has been absolutely dominated by well-known IPs such as Star Wars, Strek Trek, Blade Runner, etc. It’s incredibly rare to find a story within the genre that’s completely original and not branching off something fans know and love.

But, it doesn’t seem like it will be that way for long as Zack Synder, director of hits such as 300 and Watchmen, is tossing his hat in the ring with his newest Netflix hit Rebel Moon.

Article continues after ad

Centering on a a young woman with a mysterious past who seeks help to fight against the tyrannical regent who threatens her peaceful colony, Snyder is looking to shake up the genre in more ways than just storytelling.

Snyder is releasing an “adult cut” of his sci-fi film

Rebel Moon, which is set to hit Netflix on December 22, 2023, has been 30 years in the making as Snyder told Vanity Fair that he has been “mulling [over this story] for more than three decades, [with the] focuses on outcasts, malcontents, and refugees from many disparate planets who join forces to rise up together against a punishing authoritarian government.”

Article continues after ad

However, in true Snyder fashion, he’s not going to just make a simple fantasy epic for the whole family to enjoy. In the same interview, Snyder revealed that there will be two different cuts of the movie: One for kids and one for adults.

Netflix

Vanity Fair revealed that Rebel Moon is not just one movie; it’s a saga split into two parts and, while the second release date hasn’t been revealed yet, Snyder said he wanted the sequel to follow closely on the heels of the original and that “Netflix can do things that a traditional studio can’t do as far as how close together the movies are released.”

Article continues after ad

In keeping with theme of working with a non-traditional movie studio, Snyder explained that there will be two cuts of Rebel Moon. One will be a fantasy adventure “that anyone can enjoy and watch,” and the later cut will be strictly for adults, which will be for Snyder fans that are “ready to take a deeper, harder dive.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This isn’t the first time that Snyder will release different cuts of his film, as he had a bit of a fiasco when he directed Justice League in 2017. Due a tragic personal loss, Synder left the project before it was completed and was replaced by Joss Whedon. Fans were understanding due to the circumstances, but were a bit disappointed that they didn’t get to see Synder’s vision for the project.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, in 2021, Max dropped Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is a cut of the film exactly how he intended and, by many fans’ standards, the better version of the two. With Snyder planning his more “adult” cut months in advance, there’s no doubt that Rebel Moon (The Adult Cut) will exceed his fans’ expectations.

Rebel Moon is set to drop on December 22, 2023 on Netflix. In the meantime, you check out our other Netflix hubs below:

Article continues after ad

The Night Agent Season 2 | The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Sex Education Season 4 | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Black Mirror Season 6 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Witcher Season 3 | Chicken Run 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | FUBAR | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2