Zack Snyder has big plans for Rick and Morty live action movie

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that he is in talks with Warner Bros. to create a feature-length film for the animated series and that DCEU director Zack Snyder has expressed interest in helming the project.

Zack Snyder, who is best known for his work in the DCEU, wants to adapt the beloved animated TV series Rick and Morty to the big screen. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon revealed that Snyder called him to Warner Bros. to chat about a potential live-action adaptation for the show.

When recounting the conversation, Harmon noted that, rather than wanting to take over the project and make it his own, Snyder simply wanted to know if the conversation of a live-action adaptation was in the cards and if so, how he could offer up his help.

“Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,’ or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'” Harmon said.

Adult Swim Rick and Morty is a beloved Adult Swim animated series

When discussing the idea of a movie further, Harmon joked that, if Snyder was to join the project, he would want there to be multiple versions of the movie including a black-and-white special feature.

A Rick and Morty feature-length movie is on the cards for the future

“So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation, because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director’s cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.”

When pressed further on if a feature-length version of Rick and Morty is genuinely on the cards, Harmon revealed that a meeting with Warner Bros. got him thinking that it may be “time to get the ball rolling,” adding that he envisions this project being “a super badass episode of Rick and Morty.”

The co-creator then added, “My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long… It’s best that way, because I don’t think it should be this canonical thing that relies on the series to do things and changes everything after that.”

Time will tell if and when this project gets underway. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more information about a Rick and Morty movie is announced.

