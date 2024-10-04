Another Young Sheldon spinoff could work for one “unhinged” reason

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is almost here, but it’s not the only Young Sheldon spinoff fans want. Actor Lance Barber thinks Young George could work for one “unhinged” reason.

After losing him in the Season 7 ending, George Cooper‘s story may feel like it’s come to a close. We’re bound to see him referred to in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but there’s another Young Sheldon spinoff fans originally had in mind.

Before it was announced eldest brother Georgie would be taking the reins of the new TV show, many were hoping for a Young George & Mary spinoff (you only need to look through Reddit threads for confirmation).

Every season of Young Sheldon told us they had an interesting history – which led to the arrival of Georgie. Not only that, Georgie has managed to replicate his own parents’ backstory by having a baby at such a young age.

Yet, according to actor Lance Barber, there’s one reason a George and Mary spinoff would be particularly interesting: Mary’s allegedly “unhinged” behavior as a youth.

“It would be fun to see George and Mary in their wilder days, especially Mary,” he told Dexerto. “She was unhinged once upon a time.

“To make such a turn, to seek such redemption… she must have done something that she was looking to find forgiveness for.”

Fans might remember the particularly vivid hallucination of Mary as a more carefree mom (you can see that below), but it’s Meemaw’s stories painted a clearer picture.

Throughout the series, she describes Mary as a wanton teenager, smoking and doing whatever she liked while Meemaw wasn’t at home.

Mary also alludes to the fact she was swayed by George’s motorbike as a teenager, leading to her getting pregnant with Georgie at a young age.

When she meets Youth Pastor Rob on a date at the bowling alley, she tells him Mary used to babysit her as a kid – but let her do whatever she wanted while Mary “made out with her boyfriend.”

In the present day, it’s all a past Mary doesn’t want to fess up to, which is why we’ve never heard much more than that.

Now the series is over, Barber agrees that a Young Sheldon spinoff looking at their relationship would be “fascinating.”

“If it ever happened, Zoe [Perry] and I would be very curious as to how that would play out, I’m sure,” he added.

“It’s a very interesting beginning to their relationship and one that was identifiable, at least to a generation… maybe still to this day. He was much older than her. They were pregnant out of wedlock. That kind of forced the marriage.

“And then there they were, up until George’s death as a family. I don’t think that that’s such an uncommon version of how families begin, but it would be fun to explore.”

No further Young Sheldon spinoffs have been confirmed by CBS or the creative team.

No further Young Sheldon spinoffs have been confirmed by CBS or the creative team.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage hits screens on October 17.