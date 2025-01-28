Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is about to swing onto Disney Plus, bringing Marvel’s beloved web-head back to the small screen – and this is when you can watch it.

After the success of X-Men ’97 (the best Marvel series and one of the best superhero TV shows of all time, by the way), demand spiked for a revival of the Spider-Man animated series – especially after that cliffhanger.

It may feel like a bit of a monkey’s paw situation: a Spider-Man cartoon is about to premiere, but it’s a brand-new series that’s already been a bit divisive, mainly on account of its animation style (for what it’s worth, early reactions to the series have also been incredibly positive).

We’re still waiting for Spider-Man 4, so Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man should scratch that Spidey itch when it drops on Disney Plus.

What time is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney Plus?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is expected to debut at 12am PT/3am ET on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

There is a chance it could premiere even earlier; Skeleton Crew and Agatha All Along aired at 6pm PT/9pm ET the evening before they were available to stream in the rest of the world, so keep your eyes peeled on Disney Plus. If you’re not based in the US, you can find other time zones below:

2am CST

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

4pm China

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

How many episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Amazingly, the series has been renewed for Season 2 before its premiere, with Marvel’s TV chief Brad Winderbaum revealing that the second season is half-done already. A third season is also in development.

“I’ve fallen so head over heels in love with these characters and I’ve now read all of the scripts for Season 2; we’re halfway through the animatics,” he told The Movie Podcast.

“What [lead writer and executive producer Jeff Trammell] is building brick by brick in this show starts to pay off.

“And you feel it in Season 1. You grow connected to these characters so that when everything starts to lock into place and pay off by the end of the season. I feel it in my very soul and it just gets deeper and deeper in subsequent seasons.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man release schedule

Disney+

If you were hoping to binge Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man all at once, you’re out of luck. However, multiple episodes will drop each week, so check out the full schedule below:

Episode 1: ‘Amazing Fantasy’ – January 29

Episode 2: ‘The Parker Luck’ – January 29

Episode 3: ‘Secret Identity Crisis’ – February 5

Episode 4: ‘Hitting the Big Time’ – February 5

Episode 5: ‘The Unicorn Unleashed’ – February 5

Episode 6: ‘Duel with the Devil’ – February 12

Episode 7: ‘Scorpion Rising’ – February 12

Episode 8: ‘Tangled Web’ – February 12

Episode 9: ‘Hero or Menace’ – February 19

Episode 10: ‘If This Be My Destiny’ – February 19

Each episode is no more than 30 minutes long, so it won’t take you much time to catch up each week.

What is the new Spider-Man TV show about?

Disney+

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker – in an alternate universe, this isn’t canon to the MCU – in his early days as the web-slinger, fighting his iconic rogues’ gallery and learning to be a superhero.

Or, in the words of Disney Plus, it’s an “animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Parker is voiced by Hudson Thames (who played Spider-Man in What If’s zombie episode), while Colman Domingo plays Norman Osborn. Charlie Cox also reprises his role as the Man Without Fear, coming as we approach the long-awaited release of Daredevil: Born Again.

It is a fresh take on the hero, both in how it looks and its story. “We wanted to set the show apart,” Trammell told TechRadar.

“Regardless of how you feel about the show, you have to there’s nothing that looks like it. There’s no Spider-Man that looks like our Spider-Man. I think it’s important to have one that’s ours, and that feels unique [and] very much of its own thing.

“So, we really wanted to find something that set us apart from everything else, and kind of drives audiences towards us. So if you see our Spider-Man in a line-up, you’re like, ‘That’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.'”

Until it drops, check out our list of the best MCU movies, the best superhero movies of all time, and how to watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order.