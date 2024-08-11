Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man re-invents Peter Parker’s origin story

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to reinvent the backstory of how Peter Parker got his superpowers.

One of the most defining features of Spider-Man is his set-in-stone backstory. From being bitten in a lab by a super spider to having his Uncle Ben murdered in cold blood, these events shaped Peter Parker into the person fans know today.

However, the upcoming Marvel TV show Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will turn the iconic origin story on its head. The pilot will reinvent how Peter became the web-slinging hero.

The first few moments of the show were shown at the D23 event and showcased how Peter was given his powers thanks to a fight between Doctor Strange and Venom.

ScreenRant documented the events of the clip, writing, “The footage begins with Peter Parker at Midtown High on the first day of school. A big portal with a monster opens out of thin air. Doctor Strange saves Peter. A spider drops from the portal after Strange takes the monster back through it. The spider bites Peter right as he meets Nico Minoru.”

Another huge change in the series is that Peter will be mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tony sought Peter out to join the Avengers because he saw potential in the Queens native.

In the same universe, Peter battled against Norman as the mad scientist would be revealed to be the Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s greatest enemy.

However, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will play with an alternate timeline in which Peter and Norman work extremely closely together despite Norman showing signs of villainy.

Over the years, many Spider-Man fans have complained that Peter’s origin story, including the school trip where he gets bit and Uncle Ben dying, has been overdone.

While it may be difficult to envision a new backstory for one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, this could be the refreshing change Spider-Man needs to connect with a new generation of fans.

