Your Christmas or Mine 2 trailer promises festive mayhem

The holidays are coming, and a festive sequel should be on your watchlist: Your Christmas or Mine 2, which just dropped its first trailer.

Year after year, families and friends dig out their dusty Christmas DVDs and queue up their favorite holiday rewatchables, whether it’s rom-coms like The Holiday and Love Actually, classics like Die Hard and Home Alone, or kicking off a queasily, gloriously cheesy Hallmark movie marathon.

After last year’s Spirited joined the festive roster, 2023 is rounding out the year’s releases with some new additions. In December, John Woo is returning to Hollywood with Silent Night, a full-blown John Wick-esque actioner set on an especially gruesome Christmas Eve.

If that’s not quite your tempo, perhaps you’ll be more interested in Your Christmas or Mine 2, with its first trailer promising more laughs from another wholesome mix-up.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 drops first trailer

The Prime Video sequel sees the return of Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Prey for the Devil’s Cora Kirk as James and Hayley as they gear up for their second Christmas as a couple – which means “more mayhem with the Taylor and Hughes families.”

The official synopsis reads: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year… but will it be for James and Hayley? James’ father has invited the Taylors to spend Christmas in a luxury ski resort in the Austrian Alps, so they can meet his new American girlfriend.

“However, Hayley’s dad Geoff insisted on handling his family’s side of the booking and something clearly got lost in translation. After a mix-up with transport at the airport, the two tribes end up at each other’s accommodations, on different sides of a valley and opposite ends of the Tripadvisor ratings scale. Can Hayley and James’ relationship survive another turbulent family Christmas, or has their future together gone off-piste?”

As well as its lead stars reprising their roles, the sequel’s cast also includes The Crown’s Alex Jennings, White Lines’ Daniel Mays, Harry Potter star David Bradley, Waterloo Road’s Angela Griffin, and Heartstopper star Rhea Norwood, in addition to Natalie Gumede and Jane Krakowski.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 will premiere on Prime Video on December 8. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie & TV hubs below:

