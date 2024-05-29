Young Sheldon’s “most underrated” character wasn’t even in the finale

According to Young Sheldon fans, the “most underrated” character from the show is one who didn’t even feature in the finale.

Fans would be hard-pressed to forget the emotional Season 7 finale, let alone the lasting impact of George’s death. Another key storyline was Sheldon’s start at Caltech, made all the more possible by one unexpected face.

Dubbed as one of the show’s unsung hero, viewers have piled on the praise for Sheldon’s accidental roommate Evan, even though he didn’t feature in either of the final episodes.

“He was actually chill for the fact that Sheldon bothered him so much,” one Redditor posted, with a second agreeing “He was effortlessly fun! Wished we could see more of him.”

A third added “He was a good addition to the last season, for sure,” with a fourth weighing in “Weird how Sheldon thought of himself as having no friends but he had friends at every stage.”

Motoki Maxted joined the Young Sheldon cast in Season 7 Episode 5 as Evan, given a key to Sheldon’s East Texas Tech dorm room while he was studying in Germany. This results in the becoming unexpected roommates, with Sheldon learning he doesn’t just have to tolerate living with someone else — he can actually enjoy it.

Soon enough, the two are doing everything from testing video games to trying to crash the stock market, though Evan isn’t seen again after a few episodes.

In hindsight, this does make sense in light of both George’s death and Sheldon leaving his old life behind to pursue the next step of his educational journey. Evan’s introduction to the latter likely sets Sheldon up well for The Big Bang Theory, with some drawing similarities between Evan and Sheldon’s eventual best friend, Leonard.

All 14 episodes of Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Season 8, as well as why the finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.

