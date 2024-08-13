Young Sheldon’s Georgie & Mandy spinoff just confirmed its villain

Young Sheldon’s spinoff series Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has confirmed its main villain months before its premiere date.

Although Young Sheldon Season 7 ended somberly because of George Sr.’s death, its spinoff show hopes to bring a bit of levity back to the franchise.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will follow the titular characters as they try to figure out how to be good parents and great partners while still staying true to themselves.

On top of all of that, the couple will also have to deal with a real antagonist, as star Montana Jordan told TV Insider, “There’s a lot of things that come with being a young parent, and Mandy’s mom not being the easiest to deal with.”

Audrey McAllister (Rachel Bay Jones) was always a bit hostile towards Georgie during the beginning of his relationship with her daughter, and that resentment only seemed to grow when Mandy became pregnant.

While Mandy’s mother was able to forgive her for having a baby so early in her life, she only did so to have access to her granddaughter, Cece.

Mandy’s mother always made it clear that she never approved of Georgie being a high school dropout and not having a clear direction for his life.

Even when Georgie went out of his way to get several jobs, such as a bag boy at a grocery store or working with Mandy’s father, Jim, at his tire store, Audrey continued to put her son-in-law down at every turn.

Because of Audrey’s sour attitude towards Georgie, it’s reasonable to infer that she could be part of the reason why the show bears the name “first marriage.”

Mandy herself was wary of Georgie after he lied about his age at the beginning of their relationship but ultimately grew softer towards him because of his sweet demeanor and their impending child.

Audrey could prove to be the villain of the spinoff if she successfully gets what she wants and convinces her daughter to ditch the eldest Cooper once and for all.

Viewers can tune into what Audrey has been cooking up for the couple when Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premieres on October 17, 2024.

For more, find out more about why we’re not getting Young Sheldon Season 8, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming in August.