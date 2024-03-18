Young Sheldon: Who is Tommy Clarkson?

Young Sheldon has some of the best side characters in the game — but who is Tommy Clarkson? Here’s what you need to know.

It’s never easy being a kid — but when you’re genius Sheldon Cooper, life gets that little bit more difficult.

Currently in Young Sheldon, he’s fresh back from his time in Germany, getting adjusting to having roommates in college, even if it’s the last thing he wanted.

Before Season 7 started airing on CBS, Tommy Clarkson was introduced to the Young Sheldon gang — but who is he? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Tommy Clarkson in Young Sheldon?

Tommy Clarkson — played by Ryan Cargill — is a bully in Medford High School, seen picking on both Cooper boys during his time on Young Sheldon.

Back in Season 2, Tommy was seen pushing Georgie into a locker, with Sheldon watching the entire debacle go down nearby. When Sheldon confronts Tommy, he learns that Georgie is allegedly being overly friendly with Tommy’s girlfriend. When Georgie later takes it out on Sheldon, Tommy comes to his defense, making him apologize to Sheldon.

After this, Tommy gives Sheldon his number, telling him to call if ever he has a bullying issue. A little while later, Sheldon tells Tommy that he’s arranged a fight between him and a boy called Jason, with Tommy less than pleased. It’s unclear whether the pair actually fought, but Sheldon ended up being the ultimate loser after getting shoved into a locker for interfering.

“Obviously, his only reason for existing was to fill the bully stereotype,” one fan posted on Reddit, with another adding: “It’s the education of Sheldon. He learned bully not, lest ye be bullied.'”

Weighing in on the potential fight storyline, a third chimed in: “It’s more Sheldon’s fault on everything, he just used Tommy as his get-out-of-trouble card.”

“I’m just confused how Mary and George let this slide he was in a locker all night and they just did nothing,” a fourth queried, with a fifth responding: “Probably they were concerned offscreen, and then Georgie told them what he did.”

As Tommy Clarkson hasn’t been seen since Season 2, it’s unlikely that he’ll reappear — however, in the world of Young Sheldon, nothing should fully be ruled out.

