Young Sheldon’s throwback post leaves fans worried for Georgie & Mandy spinoff

CBS is biding its time until October, but now Young Sheldon accounts have dropped an unexpected throwback, fans think it’s foreshadowing Georgie and Mandy’s spinoff.

Young Sheldon fans are weeks away from seeing the aftermath of George’s death, with spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airing from October 17.

While we still don’t have full plot details – episodes are only just beginning to be filmed in front of a live audience – we know there will be close links to Season 7 as many of the Young Sheldon cast will be returning.

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of who is coming back, but Young Sheldon’s social media accounts might be telling us what will happen with our titular couple.

The new TV show’s TikTok and Instagram accounts have posted a throwback Season 6 scene showing the pair arguing during a couple’s massage… and fans think it’s purposefully been picked to set the sequel up for more quarrels.

“I hope they’re not going to argue throughout the new show,” one Instagram user responded. “I got real tired of Mary and George always arguing… it gets old fast.”

A second agreed, “This scene just makes me hate Georgie more,” while a third weighed in, “They disagree a LOT. Still really good chemistry, though.”

Getting together back in Young Sheldon Season 5, Georgie and Mandy’s relationship was built on lies from the start. Each lied to the other about their age before things came to a head when Mandy found out she was pregnant.

Even after baby CeCe came into the picture, the two weren’t completely convinced they’d make it as a couple. They tried to date other people while parenting before realizing they wanted to make it work between themselves.

Given that Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will focus on the pair’s next steps in raising a young family, we’re bound to see some more heated drama along the way. However, early reports suggest plenty of this will be at the hands of Mandy’s mom Audrey, who’s had it in for Georgie since the couple got together.

However, there are plenty of reasons why the spinoff needs to redeem Audrey’s character… and fast.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage hits screens on October 17. Find out if Sheldon will appear in the spinoff, why the sequel has picked the wrong characters for a spinoff, and more TV shows streaming.